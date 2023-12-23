Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,384 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,384 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,501.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $26.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.64. The company has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

