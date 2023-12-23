Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Invests $531,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 120,385,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,877 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,071,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,940,412,000 after purchasing an additional 324,823 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,987,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268,032 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $2,049,693,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after buying an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $178.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.79.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

