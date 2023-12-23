Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,411,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,824,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,815,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,703 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,458,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $740,544,000 after acquiring an additional 526,889 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.
Truist Financial Trading Up 0.8 %
Truist Financial stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12.
Truist Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 52.39%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC began coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.97.
View Our Latest Research Report on Truist Financial
Insider Activity at Truist Financial
In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Truist Financial
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.