Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,411,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,824,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,815,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,703 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,458,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $740,544,000 after acquiring an additional 526,889 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Truist Financial stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC began coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.97.

View Our Latest Research Report on Truist Financial

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.