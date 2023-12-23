Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Takes $511,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,361 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $869,868,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.97.

Intel Trading Up 2.0 %

INTC opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.37 billion, a PE ratio of -120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.55 and its 200 day moving average is $36.70.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

