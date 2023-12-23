Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Receives $114.36 Average PT from Brokerages

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Leidos from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Leidos stock opened at $107.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 103.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. Leidos has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $111.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.01.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Leidos will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.16%.

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $95,872.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $217,402.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,085,957.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $95,872.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,436 shares of company stock worth $567,373. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 49.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Leidos by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos by 5.8% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

