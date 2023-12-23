LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LMAT. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.60.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $56.93 on Tuesday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $68.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.65 and its 200 day moving average is $57.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.58 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,269,475 shares in the company, valued at $123,504,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,504,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,360,582.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,312,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,536,406.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

