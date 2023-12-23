Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.05

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.05 and traded as high as $26.75. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $26.65, with a volume of 103,105 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Nomura upgraded Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.
Lenovo Group Stock Performance
Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Lenovo Group Limited will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lenovo Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.1851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Lenovo Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.
Lenovo Group Company Profile
Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.
