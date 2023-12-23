LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,707 Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 155.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.10. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $45.44.

About Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

