LexAurum Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 835.0% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.15. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.2105 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.