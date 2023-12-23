LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $280,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,424 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.5% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,340 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.6% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,018 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,658 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.3% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 67,576 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.45.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $234.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $260.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

