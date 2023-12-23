LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $468,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYW. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 52,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,886,000 after buying an additional 15,404 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 190,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,779,000 after acquiring an additional 50,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 178.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 79,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 50,660 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $122.60 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $72.09 and a one year high of $123.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.72 and its 200-day moving average is $110.13.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

