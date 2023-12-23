LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $475,000 Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 8,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Meredith Wealth Planning boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE opened at $396.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $374.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.32. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DE. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

