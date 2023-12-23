LexAurum Advisors LLC Makes New $263,000 Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 979 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 520.0% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 250.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $284.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.16. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The stock has a market cap of $152.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.97%.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.71.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

