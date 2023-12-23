LexAurum Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Herbst Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.8% in the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.5% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% in the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the third quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 16,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.5% in the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 2,488 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $266.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.51 and a 200 day moving average of $218.60. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.59 and a 12 month high of $268.36. The firm has a market cap of $257.82 billion, a PE ratio of 101.27, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $344,564.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $341,280.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.08, for a total transaction of $3,991,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,516,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,461,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $344,564.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $341,280.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 875,552 shares of company stock valued at $199,988,633. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

