LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases 475 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,436 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $122.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.09.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on EOG Resources

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.