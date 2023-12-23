LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 255 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.4% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $408.38 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $259.73 and a 52 week high of $410.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.8083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

