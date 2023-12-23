LexAurum Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,656,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,830,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,257 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,082,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,373,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,818,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,901 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $96.19 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $100.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2816 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

