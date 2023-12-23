Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Liberty Latin America to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

NASDAQ LILAK opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. Liberty Latin America has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $7.89.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 102.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 543.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 94.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

