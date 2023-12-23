Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Shares Down 3.3%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.17. 1,787,224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 3,821,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Lilium Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07.

Institutional Trading of Lilium

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LILM. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lilium by 1,114.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,231,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after buying an additional 4,800,934 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies Inc. grew its position in Lilium by 230.7% during the second quarter. Palantir Technologies Inc. now owns 4,672,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after buying an additional 3,260,011 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its position in Lilium by 297.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,349,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 3,254,249 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Lilium by 96.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,120,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after buying an additional 1,531,711 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its position in Lilium by 330.7% during the third quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 2,322,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 1,783,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Lilium Company Profile

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

