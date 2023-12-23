Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Posts Earnings Results

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $41.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 million. Limoneira had a net margin of 5.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Limoneira updated its FY24 guidance to 0.55-0.65 EPS.

NASDAQ LMNR opened at $20.51 on Friday. Limoneira has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $20.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $368.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Limoneira’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMNR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Limoneira during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Limoneira by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 739,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 151.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Limoneira by 6.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMNR. StockNews.com began coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Limoneira from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

