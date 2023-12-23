Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limoneira had a net margin of 5.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $41.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Limoneira updated its FY24 guidance to 0.55-0.65 EPS.
Limoneira Stock Up 6.9 %
LMNR stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $368.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $20.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.57.
Limoneira Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is 58.82%.
Institutional Trading of Limoneira
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LMNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Limoneira
Limoneira Company Profile
Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Limoneira
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.