Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limoneira had a net margin of 5.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $41.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Limoneira updated its FY24 guidance to 0.55-0.65 EPS.

Limoneira Stock Up 6.9 %

LMNR stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $368.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $20.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.57.

Limoneira Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Institutional Trading of Limoneira

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 893,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,690,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

LMNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

