Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at CIBC

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LEV. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Lion Electric from an outperform spec market weight rating to a sec perform spec market wgt rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.26.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LEV

Lion Electric Stock Performance

LEV opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1.97. Lion Electric has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.97 million. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 21.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lion Electric will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lion Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.