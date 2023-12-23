Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Trading 6.5% Higher

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.43 and last traded at $6.42. 784,554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,606,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.50 target price on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.10.
Read Our Latest Report on Lithium Americas (Argentina)
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Trading Down 2.3 %
About Lithium Americas (Argentina)
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lithium Americas (Argentina)
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.