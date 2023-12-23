Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Trading 6.5% Higher

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.43 and last traded at $6.42. 784,554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,606,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.50 target price on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 12.43 and a quick ratio of 12.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.85.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

