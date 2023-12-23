LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.99

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.99 and last traded at $36.98, with a volume of 184856 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.36.

RAMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.15 and a beta of 1.11.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $159.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.33 million. On average, analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

