Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Position Trimmed by Ervin Investment Management LLC

Ervin Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Loews makes up about 5.2% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $6,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Loews during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Loews during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Loews by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Loews by 153.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Loews news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $50,164.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,032.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Loews news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $3,380,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,946,742 shares in the company, valued at $942,939,226.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $50,164.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,032.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on L. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Loews in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on L

Loews Price Performance

Shares of L stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.80. The stock had a trading volume of 436,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,239. Loews Co. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $70.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.81.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 4.28%.

About Loews

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.