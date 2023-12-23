Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Receives $236.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $238.21.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $222.99 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $128.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

