Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.06

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.06 and traded as high as $2.30. Lument Finance Trust shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 57,282 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the second quarter worth $45,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 36,668 shares during the period. 19.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

