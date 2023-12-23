Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 4,139 Shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $11,382.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,691 shares in the company, valued at $183,400.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 52,100 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $132,334.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 16,400 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $43,132.00.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 6,000 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $15,360.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 14,500 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $37,555.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,000 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $13,000.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 45,500 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $132,860.00.

On Friday, September 22nd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 37,456 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $109,371.52.

Five Point Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FPH opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Point

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $65.92 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Point in the first quarter worth $37,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Five Point by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Five Point in the third quarter worth $54,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Five Point in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Five Point in the first quarter worth $62,000. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development and medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

