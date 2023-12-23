Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $189.41

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $189.41 and traded as high as $226.58. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $222.30, with a volume of 221,803 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $383.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.67.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MDGL

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of -0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.90) by ($0.44). Equities analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 64,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.47 per share, for a total transaction of $12,128,044.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,667,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,199,090.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $796,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,049.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 64,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.47 per share, with a total value of $12,128,044.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,667,104 shares in the company, valued at $314,199,090.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 226,067 shares of company stock worth $43,382,043 and sold 8,300 shares worth $1,754,226. Company insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.