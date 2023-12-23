Madrona Financial Services LLC Acquires 19,996 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,996 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 7,917 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 135,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 7,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BIV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,112. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.76. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.2249 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.