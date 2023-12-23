Madrona Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 933.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 179,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VUSB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.36. The stock had a trading volume of 718,769 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

