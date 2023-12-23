Madrona Financial Services LLC Has $19.12 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 72.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 431,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,846 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF comprises 8.7% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $19,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FV. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 290,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,059,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,718,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth about $76,000.

FV stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.94. 143,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,080. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.0469 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

