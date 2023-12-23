Madrona Financial Services LLC Has $423,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 10,517 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $725,000. Summit Global Investments increased its position in Union Pacific by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 3,482 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 14.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.42.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of UNP stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $243.58. 1,824,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,814,837. The company has a market cap of $148.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.82. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $245.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

