Madrona Financial Services LLC Has $848,000 Stock Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

GBIL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.12. 485,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,702. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.62 and a one year high of $100.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.91.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.