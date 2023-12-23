Madrona Financial Services LLC Invests $1.83 Million in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,407,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,265. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.57. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $75.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

