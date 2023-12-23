Madrona Financial Services LLC Invests $469,000 in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth about $645,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 22,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CI stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $298.09. 1,167,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,831. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $336.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.88 and a 200 day moving average of $285.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.50.

Get Our Latest Report on CI

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.