Madrona Financial Services LLC Purchases 123,876 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 612.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,876 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 3.2% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 85,029.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 618,525,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,270,632,000 after acquiring an additional 617,798,804 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after acquiring an additional 228,596,624 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $542,703,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $144,069,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,108,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,328 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.76. 2,089,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.33. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

