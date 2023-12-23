Madrona Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 286.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,759 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 2.5% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 51,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 71,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% during the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,110,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,877,000 after purchasing an additional 100,616 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.88. 604,127 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.33. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

