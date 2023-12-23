Madrona Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 136.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

NYSEARCA IYW traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.60. 322,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,416. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $72.09 and a 52 week high of $123.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.13.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

