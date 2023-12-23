Madrona Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,027 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 7.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 59.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.60.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,245 shares of company stock worth $3,925,912 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $291.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,940. The company has a market capitalization of $211.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.95.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

