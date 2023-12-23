MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. B. Riley raised shares of MarineMax from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

MarineMax stock opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day moving average is $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $821.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.57.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $594.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarineMax will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the first quarter valued at about $7,552,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 6.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in MarineMax by 64.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 69,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 27,145 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MarineMax by 10.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,538,000 after buying an additional 38,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the second quarter worth about $210,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

