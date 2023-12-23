Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $250.10

Shares of Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 250.10 ($3.16) and traded as high as GBX 279.20 ($3.53). Marshalls shares last traded at GBX 278 ($3.52), with a volume of 158,506 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £705.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 231.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.40, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

In other news, insider Simon Bourne bought 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of £3,075.72 ($3,889.87). In other news, insider Simon Bourne bought 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of £3,075.72 ($3,889.87). Also, insider Vanda Murray purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 235 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £11,750 ($14,860.25). 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marshalls plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.

