Marston’s (LON:MARS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.57

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 30.57 ($0.39) and traded as high as GBX 34.37 ($0.43). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 33.45 ($0.42), with a volume of 844,281 shares changing hands.

MARS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marston’s to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 54 ($0.68) to GBX 58 ($0.73) in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 30.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 30.60. The firm has a market cap of £226.52 million, a PE ratio of -3,430.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. As of October 11, 2022, the company operated 1,468 pubs. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007.

