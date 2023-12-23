Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target Raised to $598.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $510.00 to $598.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MLM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a reduce rating and a $376.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $482.14.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MLM opened at $496.38 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $317.94 and a 1-year high of $499.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $452.75 and a 200 day moving average of $443.76. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 58,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,785,000 after buying an additional 31,867 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.