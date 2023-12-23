Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

MRVL has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.96.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $60.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $67.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.91.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -36.92%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $240,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,044,807.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,224,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $240,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,044,807.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,000 shares of company stock worth $9,691,940. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 129,418,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,005,447,000 after purchasing an additional 421,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,451,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,813,546,000 after purchasing an additional 477,731 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,495,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,560 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Marvell Technology by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,009,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,819,025,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220,407 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.