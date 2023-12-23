Masco (NYSE:MAS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.40.

Get Masco alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Masco

Masco Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Masco stock opened at $67.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.22. Masco has a 1-year low of $46.09 and a 1-year high of $69.66.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Masco will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Insider Activity at Masco

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Masco

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Masco by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Masco by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.