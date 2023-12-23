MBE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 668 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $372,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 47,803 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after purchasing an additional 988,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 611.6% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 53,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 46,096 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYLS stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,176. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.66. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

