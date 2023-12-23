MBE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

MBE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 185.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SCHO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,015,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,092. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.04 and a 200-day moving average of $47.99. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $49.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

