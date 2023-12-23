MBE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,512,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,872,000 after acquiring an additional 388,798 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 794.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2,313.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.78. The company had a trading volume of 449,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,303. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $38.29 and a 52-week high of $47.89.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.