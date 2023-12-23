MBE Wealth Management LLC Has $433,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

MBE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after purchasing an additional 835,230,030 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,082,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,061 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,948,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,150,000 after purchasing an additional 198,059 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,122,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,880,000 after purchasing an additional 707,740 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,492,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,048,000 after purchasing an additional 381,041 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.99. 1,285,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,987. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.59 and a 200 day moving average of $75.74. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.82 and a 12 month high of $83.47.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

